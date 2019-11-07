{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

ROH — Marion L., 93, of Billings. Memorial service at a later date. (7)

Smith Downtown 

LECHNER — Charles A., 85, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., November 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 S. 27th St. Private burial at a later date. (9)

MOREHOUSE SR. Clifford Lee, 80, Worden.  Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Fri., Nov. 8, at Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (8)

LINDBERG — Charles Miles, 91, of Billings, formerly of Red Lodge. Memorial service 10 a.m. Fri., Nov. 8, at First Baptist Church, Third Ave. N. & Division St. (8)

Smith Laurel 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

KNAPP JR. — James “Jim” A., 72, of Ballantine. Vigil Service 6:30 p.m. Thurs., St. Cyril & Methodius Church, Ballantine. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Fri., St. Bernard Catholic Church, Billings. Interment of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (8)

HANSEN — Garry W., 76, of Cody, Wyo. Burial of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery at later date. (8)

BULL SHOWS — Darwin C., 60, of Pryor. Visitation 10-8 Tues., 10-6 Wed. Vigil 6 p.m. Wed. Funeral 11 a.m. Thurs. all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Pryor Cemetery. (7)

GOODALE — Olivia Rose, 15, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Fri., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Inurnment Mountview Cemetery. (8)

LARUE — Naomi “Louise”, 88, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Mon., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens.  (11)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HAFER — Rex, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 9, at First United Methodist Church. (9)

MCKEE — Jack William Jr. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Shiloh United Methodist Church. (7) 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FRANKLIN — Bess, 85, of Laurel. Cremation has taken place.  Graveside services in Ekalaka at a later date. (7)

SULLIVAN — Dean P, DDS, 80, of Billings. Services pending. (7)

BELCHER — Willis C., 90, of Billings. Celebration of Life 11-2 pm Sat. Elks Lodge. 934 Lewis Ave. (9)

Heights Family Funeral Home

LONG — Chancy, 94 of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service with military honors, Fri. Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (8)

Bullis-Mortuary

