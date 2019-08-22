{{featured_button_text}}
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

JONES — Lynn Tilton, 97, of Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun., Aug. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 - 34th St. West. Military honors to follow. (25)

Smith Downtown 

KEMBEL — Elmer, 82, of Worden. Service to be held at a later date. (22)

REDD — Angel, 49, of Billings. Visitations at Smith Downtown Chapel on Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday before funeral. Funeral service 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)

Smith Laurel 

CAIN — Samuel, A., 88, of Park City. Funeral services on Thursday, August 22, at 10 a.m., at Smith Laurel Chapel. Graveside with military honors follows at Park City Cemetery. Reception after interment. (22) 

MORRIS — Stanley, 89, of Laurel. Family will plan for services at a later date. Cremation. (22)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

MIOTKE — Beverly Jean, 74, of Absarokee. A memorial gathering will be at a later date. (22)

Dahl Funeral

MILLER  — H. Mary Lou, 85, of Billings. Memorial service, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment in Mountview Cemetery. (24)

MYERS — Robert, 80, of Billings. Memorial service, 11 a.m., Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (26)

DOBITZ — Lillian “Lil”, 85, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Thursday, St. Pius X Church. Interment Calvary Columbarium. (22)

COSTA — Verena, 69, of Billings. Viewing, Thursday 1-5, Friday, 10-6 with wake 6-8, all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Freedom Church. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services planned. 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 

Bullis-Mortuary

REAL BIRD Jr. —  Funeral mass Thurs. Aug. 22, at 10 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. Rosary Wed., 3 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. (22) 

