Smith West
No services planned.
Smith Downtown
No services planned.
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned.
Smith Columbus Chapel
FREEMAN – Jean, 79, Columbus. Visitation, Tues., Jan. 26, 11 a.m., Smith Funeral Chapels – Columbus. Funeral service, 12 pm. Full obituary to follow www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)
No Services Planned
KIMMERY— Donna, 82. Visitation 4-7 PM Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. Vigil Service 7 PM Tue at mortuary. Memorial Mass 10 AM Wed at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (27)
FRY — Mark, 64. Visitation 5-7 PM Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 1 PM Tue at Atonement Lutheran Church. (26)
SEAL—LeVern, 84, of Billings. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday Jan. 24 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Family services 11 a.m. Monday, Interment Mountview Cemetery. Reception 2-6 p.m. at National Auction 3625 S. 56th Street West. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)
No services planned.
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.