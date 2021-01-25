 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned.

Smith Downtown

No services planned.

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned.

Smith Columbus Chapel

FREEMAN – Jean, 79, Columbus. Visitation, Tues., Jan. 26, 11 a.m., Smith Funeral Chapels – Columbus. Funeral service, 12 pm. Full obituary to follow  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)

Dahl Funeral

 No Services Planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

KIMMERY— Donna, 82. Visitation 4-7 PM Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. Vigil Service 7 PM Tue at mortuary. Memorial Mass 10 AM Wed at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (27)

FRY — Mark, 64. Visitation 5-7 PM Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 1 PM Tue at Atonement Lutheran Church. (26)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SEAL—LeVern, 84, of Billings. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday Jan. 24 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Family services 11 a.m. Monday, Interment Mountview Cemetery. Reception 2-6 p.m. at National Auction 3625 S. 56th Street West. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned.

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News