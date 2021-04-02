 Skip to main content
Smith West

SANT — George, 90, died March 27. Services are pending at this time. (2)

Smith Downtown

GOLDSBERRY — Korki Y., 75, Billings.  Funeral service 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street.  Visitation one hour prior to the service.  Interment at Bridger Cemetery.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (5)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STEFFAN — Monte Joe, 88, Bridger. Memorial Service, Mon., Apr 5, 2 p.m. at Bridger Methodist Church. For full obituary, visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (4)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

MADSEN — Rodney, 79, of Park City. Memorial Service to be held at later date.   (2)

HANLEY — Sister Kathleen, 78, of Billings, formerly of Lewistown. Memorial Mass pending at St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. (4)

Michelotti-Sawyers

PETERSON — Charles D. “Chuck,” 93. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Peace Lutheran Church. (2)

JOHNSON — Richard Dale, 84. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard Parish. (6)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

