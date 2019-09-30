{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

SHRIVER — Larry N., 80, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct 4, at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave. (4)

Smith Downtown 

STAUBER — Ed, 86, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m. Mon., Sept. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West & Poly Dr. Interment with military honors to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)

TRYAN — Mildred I. Garberg, 87, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tues., Oct. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4, at the Whitetail Cemetery. (4)

ASH — Jason P., 41, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 2 at Smith Downtown Chapels. (2)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dahl Funeral

LIGGET — Margaret “Peggie”, 74, of Billings. Memorial Services pending at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (30)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

DRAYSON — Norma, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverstone Health Hospice Services, 123 S. 27th St. Billings, MT 59101. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (2)

GROVE — Joanne, 80, of Billings. Memorial Service 3 p.m. Tuesday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (30)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

To plant a tree in memory of Paid notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load entries