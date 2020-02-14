Smith West
FISHER — Harry A., 90, Billings. No services per his request. (17)
MARLOW — John Jr. 91, of Billings, passed Feb. 11. Memorial Service Tues., Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. at Sweetwater Retirement Community. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 11 a.m. (16)
KILLIN — Patricia Andersen, 90, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West & Poly Drive. (15)
FRANKS — Clorous age 100 of Billings, passed away Feb. 12, 2020. (14)
BRANSTETTER — Phyllis A., 90, Laurel. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. Funeral service follows at the church at 11 a.m. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (17)
STIMPSON — Joyce, 83, Rapelje. Funeral service at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Private interment at Rapelje. Full details at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)
KINDSFATER — Kermot, 73, of Billings. Celebration of life 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)
ANDERSON — Rev. John W., 95, of Billings. Liturgy at 8 a.m. Monday with funeral service following at 10 a.m., St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. (17)
LIVINGSTON — Herbert, 97. Service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (14)
LINDT — Dick, 72, of Broadview. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens (14)
HATHAWAY — Daniel, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh United Methodist Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)
WEBSTER — Dale, 73 of Billings. Cremation. Private services to be held later. (14)
CROW — Michael He, 54 of Crow Agency. Michael’s funeral service is Saturday February 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin. Burial will follow at the Crow Agency Cemetery. (14)
