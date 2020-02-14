Paid notices
Smith West

FISHER — Harry A., 90, Billings. No services per his request. (17)

Smith Downtown 

MARLOW — John Jr. 91, of Billings, passed Feb. 11. Memorial Service Tues., Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. at Sweetwater Retirement Community. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 11 a.m. (16)

KILLIN — Patricia Andersen, 90, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West & Poly Drive. (15)

FRANKS — Clorous age 100 of Billings, passed away Feb. 12, 2020. (14)

Smith Laurel  

BRANSTETTER — Phyllis A., 90, Laurel.  Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. Funeral service follows at the church at 11 a.m. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

STIMPSON — Joyce, 83, Rapelje. Funeral service at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Private interment at Rapelje. Full details at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)

Dahl Funeral

KINDSFATER — Kermot, 73, of Billings. Celebration of life 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)

ANDERSON — Rev. John W., 95, of Billings. Liturgy at 8 a.m. Monday with funeral service following at 10 a.m., St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LIVINGSTON — Herbert, 97. Service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LINDT — Dick, 72, of Broadview. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens (14)

HATHAWAY — Daniel, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh United Methodist Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)

Heights Family Funeral Home

WEBSTER — Dale, 73 of Billings. Cremation. Private services to be held later. (14)

Bullis-Mortuary

CROW — Michael He, 54 of Crow Agency.  Michael’s funeral service is Saturday February 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin. Burial will follow at the Crow Agency Cemetery. (14)

