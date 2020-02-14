KINDSFATER — Kermot, 73, of Billings. Celebration of life 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)

ANDERSON — Rev. John W., 95, of Billings. Liturgy at 8 a.m. Monday with funeral service following at 10 a.m., St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. (17)

LIVINGSTON — Herbert, 97. Service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (14)

LINDT — Dick, 72, of Broadview. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens (14)

HATHAWAY — Daniel, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh United Methodist Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)

WEBSTER — Dale, 73 of Billings. Cremation. Private services to be held later. (14)

CROW — Michael He, 54 of Crow Agency. Michael’s funeral service is Saturday February 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin. Burial will follow at the Crow Agency Cemetery. (14)