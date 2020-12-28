Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
WINKLER — Thomas “Tom” Alan, 60, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Wednesday Dec 30th at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation to start Tuesday at 9 a.m. (30)
Smith Laurel
ALBERS — Alton C., 81, of Laurel passed away December 21, 2020. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. Full obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (29)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
No services planned
No services planned
STEFFAN — Monte, 77 of Billings. Memorial Service, 11 am, Tues., Dec. 29, Trinity Baptist Church. For full obit and livestream info, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (29)
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.