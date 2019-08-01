{{featured_button_text}}
Paid Notices Editorial Image
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

ODOM Jr. — John William, 56, Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Fri., Aug. 2, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34th St. West.  (2)

HENRY — Richard, 78, formerly of Billings.  Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (6)

AYERS Jr.  – Sheldon Dempsey “Don”, 73, Billings. Graveside service 10:00 am, Fri., Aug. 2 at Holy Cross Cemetery on Mullowney Lane. (2)

Smith Downtown

GRAMLEY — Juanita, 89, Billings.  Visitation 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Interment follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

UNDEM — Obert M., 85, of Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St.  (2)

McDONALD — Helen Eva, 73, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Thurs., Aug.1, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 So. 27th St. Visitation day of service only. (1)

Smith Laurel 

 No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

RESTAD – Patricia “Pat”, 68, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sunday 1-4 p.m. American Legion.    (4)

MOERER – Ralph A., 95, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Messiah Lutheran Church. Inurnment Sunset Memorial Gardens.  (2)

HETTINGER – Joy A., 80, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel.  (4)

MARTIN – Thomas “Tom”, 76, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, 3035 Arvin Rd.  (3)

NELSON – Shayden, 28, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel.  (2)

SKARSTEN — Margaret “Peggy” O’Donnell, 94, of Billings, formerly of Great Falls. Memorial Service pending St. Thomas the Apostle Church.  (2)

CERMAK — Samantha, 42, of Billings. Visitation, Friday 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial service Saturday, 10 a.m., Mary Queen of Peace, formerly Little Flower.  (3)

THOMAS — Barbara, 72, of Billings. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, American Lutheran. (3)

YOUNG — Kyle M., 38, of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel.  (3)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JOVANOVICH — George, 89. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday. (2)

DEGENHART — Norma. 83. Vigil, 7 p.m., Wed. and Mass, 10 a.m. Thurs., both at St. Bernard’s Parish. (1)

BISCHKE — Betty. 87. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat. August 3, First United Methodist Church.

EASTMAN — Patricia. 78. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat., August 3 at First Church of Christ Scientist, 7 Burlington Ave. Add’l parking at American Lutheran Church.  Celebration Picnic to follow at Pioneer Park (lower tennis courts). Lawn chairs encouraged. (3)

GODWIN — Ted P. 93. Funeral, 3 p.m. Sun. August 4, at Michelotti-Sawyers. (4)

FERRO — Sarah, 60. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery. (1)

JONES — Donald R. 92. Arrangements pending. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries