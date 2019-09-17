Smith West
FLAHERTY — Thomas James, 79, Billings. Memorial Mass 11 a.m., Wed., Sept. 18 at St. Pius X Church, 18th St. W. & Broadwater. Interment in Milwaukee, WI at a later date. (18)
HALL — Michael Wayne, 70, of Billings. Service to be held at a later date. (19)
WEEKS — Christena "Chris", 93, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19 at Smith West Chapel. (19)
Smith Downtown
BRENNAN — Ralph N., 85, of Shepherd. Visitations Thursday and Friday at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, September 20 at Smith Downtown Chapel with cremation to follow. (20)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
SIMENSON — Curtis, 89, of Laurel. Inurnment, 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, Laurel Cemetery. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, LDS Church, Laurel, MT. (21)
You have free articles remaining.
LINDBO – Terri, 71, of Billings. Viewing, Tuesday 10-5 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (18)
STEVENS — Joyce, 93, of Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. Pius X Church. Inurnment Calvary Columbarium. (20)
HALVERSON — Jack, 87, of Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (17)
JOHNSON – Ernest, Sr, 75, of Billings. Graveside service, 2 p.m., Friday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (20)
HAUCK — Herman, 90. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wed followed by 7 p.m. Vigil both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thurs at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (19)
SCHAFF – Leo, 81, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, reception to follow at Knights of Columbus. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (18)
STRAUCH – Fern, 88, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thursday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Reception following at Huppert residence. (18)
No services planned
STOPS PRETTY PLACES — Kaysera. Memorial services 10 a.m. Tuesday Bullis Funeral Chapel. Private disposition Pryor Cemetery. Visitation 10-4 Monday. (17)
To plant a tree in memory of Paid notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.