Smith West

FLAHERTY — Thomas James, 79, Billings. Memorial Mass 11 a.m., Wed., Sept. 18 at St. Pius X Church, 18th St. W. & Broadwater. Interment in Milwaukee, WI at a later date. (18)

HALL — Michael Wayne, 70, of Billings. Service to be held at a later date. (19)

WEEKS — Christena "Chris", 93, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19 at Smith West Chapel. (19)

Smith Downtown 

BRENNAN — Ralph N., 85, of Shepherd.  Visitations Thursday and Friday at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, September 20 at Smith Downtown Chapel with cremation to follow. (20)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

SIMENSON — Curtis, 89, of Laurel. Inurnment, 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, Laurel Cemetery. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, LDS Church, Laurel, MT. (21)

LINDBO – Terri, 71, of Billings. Viewing, Tuesday 10-5 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (18)

STEVENS — Joyce, 93, of Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. Pius X Church. Inurnment Calvary Columbarium. (20) 

HALVERSON — Jack, 87, of Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (17)

JOHNSON – Ernest, Sr, 75, of Billings. Graveside service, 2 p.m., Friday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HAUCK — Herman, 90. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wed followed by 7 p.m. Vigil both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thurs at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SCHAFF – Leo, 81, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, reception to follow at Knights of Columbus. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (18)

STRAUCH – Fern, 88, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thursday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Reception following at Huppert residence. (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

STOPS PRETTY PLACES — Kaysera. Memorial services 10 a.m. Tuesday Bullis Funeral Chapel. Private disposition Pryor Cemetery. Visitation 10-4 Monday. (17)

