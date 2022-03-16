Smith West
CHERRY — Russell C., 50 of Billings, passed March 12, 2022. Funeral Service 10 AM with viewing 1 hour prior, Saturday, March 19, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3595 Monad Rd. (18)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
SMITH — Lawrence E. 80 of Bridger. No services. (17)
TRUXILLO — Lynn 72 of Red Lodge. Graveside service on Thurs. Mar. 17, at 3:00 p.m. at Red Lodge cemetery. (17)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
DIAZ — Mary, 94, of Billings. Visitation Thursday 10am-5pm & Friday 10-4. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil service 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Both services at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)
HINMAN — Karen A., 78. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (16)
KESSLER — Sandra G. “Sandi,” 86. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
