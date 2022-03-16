Smith West

CHERRY — Russell C., 50 of Billings, passed March 12, 2022. Funeral Service 10 AM with viewing 1 hour prior, Saturday, March 19, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3595 Monad Rd. (18)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SMITH — Lawrence E. 80 of Bridger. No services. (17)

TRUXILLO — Lynn 72 of Red Lodge. Graveside service on Thurs. Mar. 17, at 3:00 p.m. at Red Lodge cemetery. (17)

Smith Columbus Chapel

DIAZ — Mary, 94, of Billings. Visitation Thursday 10am-5pm & Friday 10-4. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil service 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Both services at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)

HINMAN — Karen A., 78. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (16)

KESSLER — Sandra G. “Sandi,” 86. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

