Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

No services planned

Smith Laurel

FOX — Larry W., 77, Laurel.  Memorial service planned for later this summer.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com.  Cremation (2)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

MALDONADO — Maria, 68, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (1)

MILLER – Marcia Marie, 77, of Billings and formerly of Miles City. Cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (3)

Michelotti-Sawyers

STAUFFER — James Lee, 66. Services pending. (2)

GORMAN — Rev. Charles “Father Charlie,” 91. Private burial. Vigil and memorial mass at a later date. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

