Smith West

CHERRY — Russell C., 50, of Billings, passed March 12, 2022. Funeral Service 10 AM with viewing 1 hour prior, Saturday, March 19, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3595 Monad Rd. (18)

FRODSHAM — Jordan D., 31, of Billings, passed March 13, 2022. Memorial Service Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 AM at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (17)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SMITH — Lawrence E., 80, of Bridger. No services. (17)

TRUXILLO — Lynn, 72, of Red Lodge. Graveside service on Thurs. Mar. 17, at 3:00 p.m. at Red Lodge cemetery. (17)

LABUDA — Carlada J., 65, of Joliet. Memorial service Saturday, Mar. 19 at 2:00 p. m. at the Rebekah Lodge in Joliet MT. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (18)

Smith Columbus Chapel

DIAZ — Mary, 94, of Billings. Visitation Thursday 10am-5pm & Friday 10-4. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil service 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Both services at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)

KESSLER — Sandra G. “Sandi,” 86. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

SCHWEIGERT — Darrold B., 72. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

SUMIDA — Ben Takashi, 96. Services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Heights Baptist Church. (22)

GERRY — Rose, 92. Memorial service 11 am Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

HOLBERT — Lecia, 55, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., March 18, 2 pm, Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (17)

