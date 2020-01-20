Smith West
PETERSON — Mikel, 35, of Billings. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Smith West Chapel. Interment at the Laurel Cemetery. (21)
VORHES — Doris J., 82, Absarokee. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25, at Absarokee Evangelical Church. Interment Rosebud Cemetery. (25)
ALCORN — James Lee "Jim", 88, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed , Jan. 22, at Smith Funeral Chapel, 315 E. Third St. in Laurel. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery. (22)
ALLINGTON RIDL — Karen, 73, of Billings. Private family memorial service will be held this summer. (20)
HEIDE — Bruce D., 53, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (21)
CRISP — Pamela, 51. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon. at Peace Lutheran Church. (20)
BAUMGARDNER — James “Jim,” 79. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (24)
BALLARD — Merilyn, 87. Memorial service 2 pm Thurs at First Presbyterian Church. (23)
