Smith West
OLIJNYK — Roland ‘Ron’, 95, of Billings. Private committal service with military honors. (13)
Smith Downtown
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus
YORKE — Frank, 73, of Columbus, passed away Oct. 9. Memorial service planned for November. Cremation. (13)
STEWART — Victoria R., 76, of Pryor. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Sat., 2-6 p.m. Sun. Vigil 6 p.m. Sun., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Mon., St. Charles Mission. Burial in DeCrane/Goes Ahead Cemetery. (14)
DILLMAN — Marie, 89, of Roundup. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Oct. 19, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Roundup. (19)
ROGERS — John, 83, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (13)
NOT AFRAID — Randy. Services 11 a.m. Mon., Crow Agency Four Square Church. Interment. Lodge Grass Cemetery. (14)
