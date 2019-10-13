{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

OLIJNYK —  Roland ‘Ron’, 95, of Billings. Private committal service with military honors. (13)

Smith Downtown 

No services planned 

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

YORKE — Frank, 73, of Columbus, passed away Oct. 9. Memorial service planned for November. Cremation. (13)

Dahl Funeral

STEWART — Victoria R., 76, of Pryor. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Sat., 2-6 p.m. Sun. Vigil 6 p.m. Sun., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Mon., St. Charles Mission. Burial in DeCrane/Goes Ahead Cemetery. (14)

DILLMAN — Marie, 89, of Roundup. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Oct. 19, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Roundup. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

ROGERS — John, 83, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (13)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

NOT AFRAID — Randy. Services 11 a.m. Mon., Crow Agency Four Square Church. Interment. Lodge Grass Cemetery. (14)

