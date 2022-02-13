 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith West

LENHARDT — Edward J., 95, Billings. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Fri., Feb. 18 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Graveside Service 9:30 a.m. Sat, Feb 19 at Mountview Cemetery followed by a memorial service 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive.  (19)

TUNNICLIFF — Darell, 70. Memorial services are pending. (13)

