BORRETT — Allan Dale, 80, formerly of Laurel and Marquette, MI. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Sun., Dec. 6, at Laurel Bible Church, 2920 Outfitter Trail.  (6)

REHBERG — Jack D., 91, Billings. Private service pending. (6)

GRIMM — Richard ‘Dick’, 86 of Billings. Cremation. PLEASE  NOTE CHANGE IN LOCATION AND TIME. Graveside Service, 10 a.m. Mon., Dec. 7th at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed on Dick’s tribute page at  www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries  (7)

