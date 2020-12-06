Smith West
BORRETT — Allan Dale, 80, formerly of Laurel and Marquette, MI. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Sun., Dec. 6, at Laurel Bible Church, 2920 Outfitter Trail. (6)
Smith Downtown
REHBERG — Jack D., 91, Billings. Private service pending. (6)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
GRIMM — Richard ‘Dick’, 86 of Billings. Cremation. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE IN LOCATION AND TIME. Graveside Service, 10 a.m. Mon., Dec. 7th at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed on Dick’s tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (7)
