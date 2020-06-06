× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith West

AVERY-SOLVEIG — Jeanette, 95, Billings. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Tues., June 9, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation 4-8:00 p.m. Mon. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th street west. (9)

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

No services planned

ERICKSON — George, 87. Funeral 2 p.m. Mon at Apostles Lutheran Church 3140 Broadwater Ave. (8)

No services planned

No services planned

TEN BEAR Sr. — Terrance funeral service Friday, June 5th, at 11 a.m. at the Veteran Park in Crow Agency. Burial will follow in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (6)

GOMEZ — Juan, funeral service Saturday, June 6th, at 10 a.m. at the Gateway Christian Center. Burial will follow in the the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (7)