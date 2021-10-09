 Skip to main content
Smith West

LOWE — Henry J., 85, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (10)

KAUTZ — Barbara Ann (Cook), 80, Billings.  Memorial service 2 p.m. on Sun, Oct. 10 at St. John’s United Chapel Court, 3940 Rimrock Rd, Billings (9)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

EVERSON — Leland B., 84, of Absarokee. Private family memorial to be held at a later date. (9)

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

STEPHENS — Robert III and Pamela. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 9 Harvest Church, 1235 W Wicks Ln. Reception to immediately follow Blain's Hangar, 6309 Jellison Rd. (9)

KAUFMAN — Kenneth "Kenny", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, at Chancey's Event Center, located at 266 Hogan Road, Huntley, MT. (12)

BIG HAIR — Leah, 51, of Billings. Viewing: Fri 3-8, Sat 1-5, Sun 3-5. Vigil Sun 5-7, all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service Monday 11 a.m. at St. Xavier Catholic Church. (11) 

GRANDE — Johnny, 90, of Billings. Graveside service Friday Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SEE — Bernice, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church (9)

HARRISON — Betty, 92. Visitation Sat 1-3 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10:30 Sat., Oct. 23 also at mortuary. (10)

LOPEZ — Norberto “Bert,” 61. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, Faith Evangelical Church, followed by continued celebration at Yellowstone Country Club. (9)

STREKALL — Helen M., 94. Vigil 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (12)

GORMAN — Father Charlie, 91. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FINNERTY — James, 76, of Billings. Services will be held 7 p.m. October 15, 2021 at New Apostolic Church 1500 Custer Ave. Billings, MT. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (11)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

