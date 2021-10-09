BIG HAIR — Leah, 51, of Billings. Viewing: Fri 3-8, Sat 1-5, Sun 3-5. Vigil Sun 5-7, all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service Monday 11 a.m. at St. Xavier Catholic Church. (11)

GRANDE — Johnny, 90, of Billings. Graveside service Friday Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (15)

SEE — Bernice, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church (9)

HARRISON — Betty, 92. Visitation Sat 1-3 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10:30 Sat., Oct. 23 also at mortuary. (10)

LOPEZ — Norberto “Bert,” 61. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, Faith Evangelical Church, followed by continued celebration at Yellowstone Country Club. (9)

STREKALL — Helen M., 94. Vigil 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (12)

GORMAN — Father Charlie, 91. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (15)