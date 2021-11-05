Smith West
FAUST — Ronald F., 89, Billings. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sat., Nov. 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (6)
FAUTH — Robert Dale, 82, Lavina. Memorial service at a later date. (5)
HIARING — Robert D. “Bob” 79, of Billings, passed November 2, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10 AM at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. Live streaming available on Smith Funeral Chapels Facebook Page. (5)
GILBERT — Harlan W. 90, of Billings, passed October 30, 2021. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 12 PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (5)
Smith Downtown
DEGELE — Cynthia Ann, 61, Laurel. Visitation 3 to 6pm Fri, Nov 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So 27th St. (5)
PRANKSY— Eliot E., 86, Billings. No service is planned. (5)
NAGEL — Brenda Louise, 63, Billings. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. on Sat, Nov. 6 at Smith Funeral Chapels – Downtown. 925 S 27th Street, Billings. (6)
CARMONY — Shirley J., 84, of Billings, passed November 1, 2021. Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1PM at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (5)
LAY — Robert Walter “Bob”, 84, Billings. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. on Sat, Nov. 6 at Billings Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. (6)
HOFFMAN — Jedidiah Christian, 15, of Park City, passed November 1, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11AM at Faith Chapel. Interment at Park City Cemetery at 2:30 PM. (8)
Smith Laurel
EMINETH — Linda Marie, 72, Laurel. Memorial Service will be 11 am, Fri, Nov 5 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapel.com. (5)
ORCUTT — Joshua Wayne, 38, Laurel. Celebration of Life will be 1 pm, Sat, Nov 6 at the Stillwater County Pavilion in Columbus. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
RODRIGUEZ — Manuel 61 of Silesia. Celebration of life planned for at a later date. (5)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
KENNEDY — Shane, 60, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, November 5, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (5)
WAGNER — Drew. Celebration of Life 11am Fri Faith Chapel. (5)
TROTT — Kyle. Funeral Service 10am Sat Dahl Funeral Chapel. (6)
GESUALE — Lena. Memorial Mass Fri 11/12 10am St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (5)
DIMICH — Mark. Memorial Service Fri 11/5 10:30am Dahl Funeral Chapel. (5)
SINDELAR — James. Services to be held at a later date. (5)
CARR — Ailene. Memorial Service Mon 11/15 11am Dahl Funeral Chapel. (5)
LIETAERT — Robert. Graveside Service 1pm Thurs 11/18 Holy Cross Cemetery. (7)
WULF — Betty. Memorial Mass 9 am Sat 11/13 St. Bernard Catholic Church. (7)
BARZ — Sandy, 78. Memorial service 1 PM Fri at Mayflower Congregational Church. (5)
NELSON — Thomas, 62. Memorial service 11 AM Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers, (5)
SWANSON — Gerald, “Jerry”, 95. Memorial service 2:30pm Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (8)
COONEY — Carol, 99. Visitation 1-6pm Saturday and 1-6pm Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11am Tuesday, St. Bernard Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Holy Cross Cemetery. (9)
SAUER — Stanley L., 75. Memorial service 2pm Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (7)
ROBINSON — Joseph B., 61. Vigil Service 7pm Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 am Wednesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)
No Services Planned
TOTH — Judy, 78, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., Nov. 5, 4 pm, Heights Family Funeral Home, Billings. (5)
No Services Planned
