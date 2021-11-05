Smith West

FAUST — Ronald F., 89, Billings. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sat., Nov. 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (6)

FAUTH — Robert Dale, 82, Lavina. Memorial service at a later date. (5)

HIARING — Robert D. “Bob” 79, of Billings, passed November 2, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10 AM at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. Live streaming available on Smith Funeral Chapels Facebook Page. (5)

GILBERT — Harlan W. 90, of Billings, passed October 30, 2021. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 12 PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (5)

Smith Downtown

DEGELE — Cynthia Ann, 61, Laurel. Visitation 3 to 6pm Fri, Nov 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So 27th St. (5)

PRANKSY— Eliot E., 86, Billings. No service is planned. (5)

NAGEL — Brenda Louise, 63, Billings. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. on Sat, Nov. 6 at Smith Funeral Chapels – Downtown. 925 S 27th Street, Billings. (6)