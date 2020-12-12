Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
ATWOOD — Arlean Jean, 81, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday December 12th, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 South 27th Street. Visitation to start Wednesday December 9th. (12)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
THILL — Keith, 62, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life is planned for next spring. (12)
JEFFERSON — Sheila, 56, of Lodge Grass, Graveside service, Lodge Grass Cemetery, Tuesday at 1 p.m. (15)
PRETTY ON TOP — John, 81, of Lodge Grass, Grave side service Saturday at 11 am. (12)
PLAINFEATHER — Angela “Ruby”, 87, of Pryor. Graveside service, Pryor Cemetery, Monday 11 a.m. (14)
HOYER — Paul, 93. Celebration of life 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Yellowstone Country Club. For livestream link, e-mail kristintelkamp@gmail.com. (15)
DAY — Ruben R., 87. Vigil service, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, and Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday December 18, both at St. Thomas The Apostle Church. (18)
MESSER — Cecelia Ann, (Lutgen), 94. Graveside services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Laurel. (12)
No services planned
No services planned
ABEYTA — Tsianina, graveside Sat. at 11 a.m. Fairview Cemetery, Bullis Mortuary. (12)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.