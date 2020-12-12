 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

ATWOOD — Arlean Jean, 81, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday December 12th, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 South 27th Street. Visitation to start Wednesday December 9th. (12)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

THILL — Keith, 62, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life is planned for next spring. (12)

JEFFERSON — Sheila, 56, of Lodge Grass, Graveside service, Lodge Grass Cemetery, Tuesday at 1 p.m. (15)

PRETTY ON TOP — John, 81, of Lodge Grass, Grave side service Saturday at 11 am. (12)

PLAINFEATHER — Angela “Ruby”, 87, of Pryor. Graveside service, Pryor Cemetery, Monday 11 a.m. (14)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOYER — Paul, 93. Celebration of life 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Yellowstone Country Club. For livestream link, e-mail kristintelkamp@gmail.com. (15)

DAY — Ruben R., 87. Vigil service, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, and Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday December 18, both at St. Thomas The Apostle Church. (18)

MESSER — Cecelia Ann, (Lutgen), 94. Graveside services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Laurel. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

ABEYTA — Tsianina, graveside Sat. at 11 a.m. Fairview Cemetery, Bullis Mortuary. (12)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News