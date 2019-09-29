Smith West
SHRIVER — Larry N., 80, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Oct 4, at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave. (4)
Smith Downtown
STAUBER — Ed, 86, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m. Mon., Sept. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West & Poly Dr. Interment with military honors to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)
TRYAN — Mildred I. Garberg, 87, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tues., Oct. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4, at the Whitetail Cemetery. (4)
ASH — Jason P., 41, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 2 at Smith Downtown Chapels. (2)
DUNBAR — Samantha D., 43, of Billings. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Sat., Oct. 5 at DanWalt Gardens, 720 Washington St. in Billings. (29)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
LIGGET — Margaret “Peggie”, 74, of Billings. Memorial Services pending at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (30)
No services planned
DRAYSON — Norma, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Tues., at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverstone Health Hospice Services, 123 S. 27th St. Billings, MT 59101. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (2)
LEE — Howard, 91, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Thur., at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. (29)
GROVE — Joanne, 80, of Billings. Memorial Service 3 p.m. Tues., at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (30)
No services planned
No services planned
