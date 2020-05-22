Smith West
KIMMELL — James R., 95, of Billings. Cremation and private family services planned. (24)
MORRONE — Daniel, 54, of Billings. Memorial gathering 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at 1036 Riverside Drive off Garden Ave. (23)
CARTNER — Cameron, 21, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Ave. (23)
FRAZIER — Mary Jane, (Jane), 89, of Billings. Cremation. A family burial service will be held at a later date. (22)
KVESETH — Doris, 91. Private family service to be held. (26)
THOMAS — Kenneth Dallon Thomas, 73, of Billings. Cremation. Private services at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)
