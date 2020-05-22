Paid notices
Smith West

Smith Downtown

KIMMELL — James R., 95, of Billings. Cremation and private family services planned. (24)

MORRONE — Daniel, 54, of Billings.  Memorial gathering 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at 1036 Riverside Drive off Garden Ave. (23)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

CARTNER — Cameron, 21, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Ave. (23)

FRAZIER — Mary Jane, (Jane), 89, of Billings. Cremation. A family burial service will be held at a later date. (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KVESETH — Doris, 91. Private family service to be held. (26)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

THOMAS — Kenneth Dallon Thomas, 73, of Billings. Cremation. Private services at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com  (22)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

