KIMMELL — James R., 95, of Billings. Cremation and private family services planned. (24)

MORRONE — Daniel, 54, of Billings. Memorial gathering 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at 1036 Riverside Drive off Garden Ave. (23)

CARTNER — Cameron, 21, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Ave. (23)

FRAZIER — Mary Jane, (Jane), 89, of Billings. Cremation. A family burial service will be held at a later date. (22)

KVESETH — Doris, 91. Private family service to be held. (26)