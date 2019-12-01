Smith West
TOWNSEND — Murray Charles, 93. Acton. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed, Dec. 4, at Cornerstone Community Church., 4525 Grand Ave. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 9 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. (4)
ELLIS — Ione B. "Toni", 85 of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 5, Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (5)
BRIANT— John, 92, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (2)
KRIEG — Barbara B., 77. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist. (2)
