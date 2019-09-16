{{featured_button_text}}

FLAHERTY — Thomas James, 79, Billings. Memorial Mass 11 am, Wed., Sept. 18 at St. Pius X Church, 18th & Broadwater. Interment in Milwaukee, WI at a later date. (18)

CLAPPER —  William “Bill”, 80, of Billings.  Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central. (16)

GOSE — Stephen M. "Steve," 89, Roberts.  Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at Calvary Episcopal Church, Red Lodge. The family will greet friends from 4 - 7 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Wichita Falls, TX. (16)

SIMENSON — Curtis, 89, of Laurel. Inurnment, 2 pm, Friday, Sept. 20, Laurel Cemetery. Celebration of Life,1 pm, Saturday, Sept. 21, LDS Church, Laurel, MT. (21)

LINDBO — Terri, 71, of Billings. Viewing, Tuesday 10-5 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service, Wednesday, 10 a.m., Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (18)

STEVENS — Joyce, 93, of Billings. Vigil service 7 pm Thursday, Memorial Mass 11 am Friday, both at St. Pius X Church. Inurnment Calvary Columbarium. (20) 

HALVERSON — Jack, 87, of Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (17)

HAUCK — Herman, 90. Visitation 4-7 pm Wed followed by 7 pm Vigil both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 10 am Thurs at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (19)

STOPS PRETTY PLACES — Kaysera. Memorial services 10 am Monday Bullis Funeral Chapel. Private disposition Pryor Cemetery Visitation 10-4 Monday. (17)

