Smith West

No services planned.

Smith Downtown

McNULTY — Rose, 41, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, January 22 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  (22)

HOEHNE — Mary G., 98, Ballantine. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday, January 21 at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th St. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (21)

PRESLEY — Bonnie A., 71, of Billings, passed January 14, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown. www.smithfuneralchapels.com for more info. (19)

CUELLAR — Jesse, 80, of Billings, passed January 15, 2021. Visitation Friday, January 22, from 5-7 p.m. Vigil 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown. Funeral Saturday, January 23, at 10 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery with military honors. (20)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

PAPIN — Jessica, 41, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)

LIMBERHAND — Chester "Chet", 73, of Billings, MT. Graveside service pending. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BEAM — Daryl, 74. Arrangements pending. (20)

BREDY — David,86. Cremation. Services at a later date. (19)

BAKER — Willard, 97. Cremation. Private graveside service. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FRENCH — Patricia, 78, of Billings. Services to be announced. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family. (19)

GRITTEN — Carol, 85, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wed. Jan. 20 at St. Thomas the Apostle. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family (20)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned.

Bullis-Mortuary

  No services planned.

