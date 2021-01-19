Smith West
No services planned.
Smith Downtown
McNULTY — Rose, 41, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, January 22 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (22)
HOEHNE — Mary G., 98, Ballantine. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday, January 21 at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th St. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (21)
PRESLEY — Bonnie A., 71, of Billings, passed January 14, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown. www.smithfuneralchapels.com for more info. (19)
CUELLAR — Jesse, 80, of Billings, passed January 15, 2021. Visitation Friday, January 22, from 5-7 p.m. Vigil 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Downtown. Funeral Saturday, January 23, at 10 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery with military honors. (20)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned.
PAPIN — Jessica, 41, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)
LIMBERHAND — Chester "Chet", 73, of Billings, MT. Graveside service pending. (20)
BEAM — Daryl, 74. Arrangements pending. (20)
BREDY — David,86. Cremation. Services at a later date. (19)
BAKER — Willard, 97. Cremation. Private graveside service. (19)
FRENCH — Patricia, 78, of Billings. Services to be announced. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family. (19)
GRITTEN — Carol, 85, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wed. Jan. 20 at St. Thomas the Apostle. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family (20)
No services planned.
No services planned.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.