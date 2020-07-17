Paid notices
Paid notices

Smith West

No services planned 

Smith Downtown

No services planned 

Smith Laurel

No services planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

ENGLERT — Edna 83 of Bridger. Memorial service at a later date.  (17)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned 

Dahl Funeral

THIEL — Jean Paul “Mickey”, 68, of Worden. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday Yellowstone National Cemetery with full military honors. (21)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JACOBSON — Jeanne, 82. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (22)

DAVIDSON — Richard, 90. Service arrangements pending. (17)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

AMOS — Bobbie, 70, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Monday July 20 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. (20)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

FITZPATRICK — Taylor, graveside service Thurs. at 10 a.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary (17)

