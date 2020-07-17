Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
ENGLERT — Edna 83 of Bridger. Memorial service at a later date. (17)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
THIEL — Jean Paul “Mickey”, 68, of Worden. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday Yellowstone National Cemetery with full military honors. (21)
JACOBSON — Jeanne, 82. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (22)
DAVIDSON — Richard, 90. Service arrangements pending. (17)
AMOS — Bobbie, 70, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Monday July 20 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. (20)
No services planned
FITZPATRICK — Taylor, graveside service Thurs. at 10 a.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary (17)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.