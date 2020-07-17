Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ENGLERT — Edna 83 of Bridger. Memorial service at a later date. (17)

THIEL — Jean Paul “Mickey”, 68, of Worden. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday Yellowstone National Cemetery with full military honors. (21)

AMOS — Bobbie, 70, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Monday July 20 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. (20)