DUKART — Marvin James, 77 of Roberts. Memorial services pending (10)

VIIG — Paulette K. 74 of Columbus. Memorial services pending. (9)

SMITH — Virginia, 90, of Billings. Cremation. Vigil service 6 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 9, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 10, at St. Pius X Parish, 717 18th Street West. Rite of Committal will follow at Mountview Cemetery. (10)

OKSENDAHL — David, 40, of Wolf Point, family services at a later date. (12)

TURCOTTE — James Edward "Jim", 78, of Billings and formerly of Helena. Memorial services to be announced. (10)

BUFFORD — Marlis, 79, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Mountview Cemetery, located at 1704 Central Avenue. (10)

AMSBAUGH — Ted Edward, 91. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

ROBERTS — Betty “Katie”, 72, of Billings. Memorial Service Thursday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m., Church for the City. For obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (9)

OLD CROW — Eauseph, funeral services Friday at 1 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (9)