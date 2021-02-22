Smith West
DOWNS — Ralph M., 89, Molt. Celebration of Life being planned for a later date. Cremation. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)
Smith Downtown
McKEEN — Ada M., 95, Billings. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Feb. 22, at Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 10 to 5 Sat. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (22)
FORTNEY — Nicki Lynn, 63, Billings, Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Feb. 22, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (22)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
KELLER — Herbert “Herb” 87, of Billings. Funeral mass, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 10 am at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Following burial, social gathering at the Knights of Columbus full obit and livestream service at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (23)
FRENCH — Kenny W., 32, of Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Cremation to follow. Services will take place at a later time. (23)
TESSMER — Anthony ‘Tony’, age 54 of Billings. Memorial Mass 10 am, Wednesday, February 24 at St Thomas the Apostle Church. (24)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No services planned
No services planned
