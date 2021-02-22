DOWNS — Ralph M., 89, Molt. Celebration of Life being planned for a later date. Cremation. www.smithfuneralchapels.com . (22)

McKEEN — Ada M., 95, Billings. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Feb. 22, at Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 10 to 5 Sat. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27 th St. (22)

KELLER — Herbert “Herb” 87, of Billings. Funeral mass, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 10 am at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Following burial, social gathering at the Knights of Columbus full obit and livestream service at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (23)