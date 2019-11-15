{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

PIETZ — Eugiena"Bentz", 92, Billings . Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat., Nov.16, at Smith West Chapel 302 34th St. West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. No visitation. (16)

Smith Downtown 

HARPER —  Cynthia, 62, of Billings.  Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Smith Downtown Chapel. (19)

EVERTZ — Bonnie Jo, 70, of Laurel, died Nov. 12, 2019. (19)

Smith Laurel 

HAFFEY — Timothy P., 51, Laurel.  Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Family Church, 1002 3rd Ave. in Laurel. (15)

BOYER — Shirley J., 66, Laurel.  A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Roberts United Methodist Church.  Interment of urn at Roberts Cemetery. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STROBBE — Charles Leroy "Chuck" , 79, Roberts. celebration of life 2:00 p.m. Sat., Nov.16, at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge. (16)

LANGSTON — Ellen, Age 93 of Nye, MT. Memorial Service Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. at Nye Community Church. (15)

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

RODVOLD — Gerald S. “Jerry”, 89, of Billings. No services planned. (15)

SNYDER — Betty Mae, 85 of Helena, formerly of Billings. Memorial Mass Monday, Nov. 25 10:30 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. (17)

DEAFY — Edna, 79, of Billings. Services pending (18)

FUNK — Uriah, 18 of Billings. Memorial Service Saturday 10:30 a.m. St Luke’s Episcopal Church. Burial of ashes at Mt. View Cemetary. (16)

IRISH — Nathaneil, 23 of Billings. Funeral Services at Dahl Funeral Chapel 11 a.m., Nov. 23. Interment Mt. View. (18)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GAUGHAN — John Patrick, 76. Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas Church. (15)

SCOTT — Randy, 65. Visitation 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Fortin Center, RMC. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

RICHARDSON — Blake E., 64, of Billings. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. W. Committal following 2 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery (15)

Heights Family Funeral Home

GAROFALO — Michael, 73 of Billings. Cremation. Graveside Service with military honors, 1 p.m., Fri., Nov. 15, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (15)

Bullis-Mortuary

BEAR CLOUD — Darell. Funeral service Saturday Nov. 16th at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment following in Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (16)

COSTA III — Duane.  Funeral service Saturday Nov.16th at 10:00 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Interment following at the Garryowen Cemetery. Rosary Friday, Nov. 15, at 3 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (16)

BIG LAKE — Amaya. Funeral service Monday Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Interment following in the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (18)

MARAIS-LASSITER — Hermien. Celebration of Life Friday Nov 15 at 2:00 p.m. Faith Chapel. (15)

