Smith West

BROMENSHENK — Jim F., 71, Billings. Viewing 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 26 and celebration of life 11 a.m. Fri., Dec. 27 BOTH at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (27)

Smith Downtown 

MOTA — Elisa "Lilly", 94, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 26, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3rd Ave. SO. and 34th St  Rite of Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation before service at the church. (26)

BALZER — Leo E. 87, formerly of Worden passed Dec. 12, 2019. Graveside service Fri., Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (26)

Smith Laurel 

HEISER — Charles, 79, of Laurel and formerly of Broadview. Arrangements are pending. (26)

SCHMITT — Leo, 76, of Laurel. Arrangements are pending. (26)                     

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

KADERAVEK — Nancy E., 73, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ROGERS — Joelyne, 60. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

HOLLE — Vicki, 64 of Billings, Cremation. Memorial Service, Fri. Dec. 27, 11 a.m., Vinyard Church, Lockwood, Private burial at YNC. (27)

Bullis-Mortuary

RIDES HORSE — Luvenia. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment Fairview Cemetery (24)

