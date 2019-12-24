Smith West
BROMENSHENK — Jim F., 71, Billings. Viewing 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 26 and celebration of life 11 a.m. Fri., Dec. 27 BOTH at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (27)
Smith Downtown
MOTA — Elisa "Lilly", 94, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 26, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3rd Ave. SO. and 34th St Rite of Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation before service at the church. (26)
BALZER — Leo E. 87, formerly of Worden passed Dec. 12, 2019. Graveside service Fri., Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (26)
Smith Laurel
HEISER — Charles, 79, of Laurel and formerly of Broadview. Arrangements are pending. (26)
SCHMITT — Leo, 76, of Laurel. Arrangements are pending. (26)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
KADERAVEK — Nancy E., 73, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (28)
ROGERS — Joelyne, 60. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (28)
No services planned
HOLLE — Vicki, 64 of Billings, Cremation. Memorial Service, Fri. Dec. 27, 11 a.m., Vinyard Church, Lockwood, Private burial at YNC. (27)
RIDES HORSE — Luvenia. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment Fairview Cemetery (24)
