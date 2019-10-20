{{featured_button_text}}

RUFFIER — Emile 'Rufe', 92, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1241 Crawford Dr., Billings. (22)

OSTWALT — John C., 91, of Laurel. Visitation Sunday, Oct. 20 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St.  Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at First Congregational Church in Laurel. Graveside at Laurel City Cemetery following service. Luncheon at church following graveside. (21)

REEVES — Bennae, 75. Cremation has taken place, and family services will be held at a later date. (20)

SHAW — Clifford, 76, of Billings. Memorial service 6 p.m., Sun., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Rd, with a reception to follow. (20)

VAN ATTA — Verlaine, 73. Graveside service 11 a.m., Mon., at Mountview Cemetery. (21)

