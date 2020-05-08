Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

MUNSELL — Michael "Mike", 38, Billings. Celebration of life at a later date. (8)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned. 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

FRENCH — James, 6, son of Kris and Lindsey French. Funeral services 11 a.m. Friday, May 8th, Faith Chapel. (8)

BIEGEL — Jonathan “Jon,” 28. Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel, main worship center. (9)

CLOUGH — Larry Neal, 72. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News