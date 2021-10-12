Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

HOGAN — Roxanne, 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Light reception follows and then interment at Mountview Cemetery. (16)

ROBERTS — Riley DeLee, 19, of Belfry, passed October 2, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:11 a.m. at the Belfry Gym with public visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Belfry Cemetery. (14)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

KAUFMAN — Kenneth "Kenny", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, at Chancey's Event Center, located at 266 Hogan Road, Huntley, MT. (12)