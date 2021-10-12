Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
HOGAN — Roxanne, 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Light reception follows and then interment at Mountview Cemetery. (16)
ROBERTS — Riley DeLee, 19, of Belfry, passed October 2, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:11 a.m. at the Belfry Gym with public visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Belfry Cemetery. (14)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
KAUFMAN — Kenneth "Kenny", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, at Chancey's Event Center, located at 266 Hogan Road, Huntley, MT. (12)
GRANDE — Johnny, 90, of Billings. Graveside service Friday 10/15 at 1 p.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (15)
PAFFRATH — Denise, 56, of Billings. Visitation Fri 10/15 12-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service Sat 10/16 11am Lavina Cemetery. (16)
MCCARTNEY — Joseph. Graveside Service 2 p.m. Fri 10/15 Yellowstone National Cemetery (15)
STREKALL — Helen M., 94. Vigil 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (12)
GORMAN — Father Charlie, 91. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (15)
REICHER — Helen, 66, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary. (12)
No Services Planned
HOWE — Garland, funeral services Wed. At 11 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial with Military Honors Fairview Cemetery. (12)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.