 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

No Services Planned 

Smith Downtown

HOGAN — Roxanne, 83, Billings.  Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Light reception follows and then interment at Mountview Cemetery. (16)

ROBERTS — Riley DeLee, 19, of Belfry, passed October 2, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:11 a.m. at the Belfry Gym with public visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Belfry Cemetery. (14)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

KAUFMAN — Kenneth "Kenny", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, at Chancey's Event Center, located at 266 Hogan Road, Huntley, MT. (12)

GRANDE — Johnny, 90, of Billings. Graveside service Friday 10/15 at 1 p.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (15)

PAFFRATH — Denise, 56, of Billings. Visitation Fri 10/15 12-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service  Sat 10/16 11am Lavina Cemetery. (16)

MCCARTNEY — Joseph. Graveside Service 2 p.m. Fri 10/15 Yellowstone National Cemetery (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

STREKALL — Helen M., 94. Vigil 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (12)

GORMAN — Father Charlie, 91. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

REICHER — Helen, 66, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary. (12)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

HOWE — Garland, funeral services Wed. At 11 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial with Military Honors Fairview Cemetery. (12)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News