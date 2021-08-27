Smith West

OMAN- Kelly Rae, 59, of Billings passed August 24, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior all at Smith Funeral Chapel- Laurel, 315 E. 3rd St. Laurel MT. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (29)

GLINTHER - Martha, 85, Billings. Memorial service pending (28)

Smith Downtown

BRENDT-SANCHEZ – Dalton, 27, of Billings, Visitation Thursday and Friday, Aug. 26 and 27, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Saturday, Aug. 28, 11am at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Interment in Huntley Cemetery. (27)

HALE- Verlin C., 85, Shepherd. Graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus. Reception follows at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (29)