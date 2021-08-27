 Skip to main content
Smith West

OMAN- Kelly Rae, 59, of Billings passed August 24, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11 a.m.  with visitation 1 hour prior all at Smith Funeral Chapel- Laurel, 315 E. 3rd St. Laurel MT. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (29)

GLINTHER - Martha, 85, Billings. Memorial service pending (28)

Smith Downtown

BRENDT-SANCHEZ – Dalton, 27, of Billings, Visitation Thursday and Friday, Aug. 26 and 27, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Saturday, Aug. 28, 11am at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Interment in Huntley Cemetery. (27)

HALE- Verlin C., 85, Shepherd.  Graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus.  Reception follows at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (29)

HEISER – Lawrence, 88, Memorial service Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment Monday, Aug. 30, 10am at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (27)

Smith Laurel

KING – Bernice “Bunny”, 92, Laurel. For full obituary, visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (28)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

PROPP - Harold, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service Fri 2 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (27)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BULLER  - Thomas J., 73, of Red Lodge. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Agnes Church, Red Lodge. (27)

HURICK - Dorman, 95, Cremation,  Private graveside service (27)

WEAVER — James “Jim,” 71. Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Faith Chapel. (2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MOORE - Elaine, 77, of Billings Memorial service Saturday September 18th at 11 a.m. at New hope Church of the Nazerene. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (28)

CRAWFORD - Ryan, 24, Billings. Passed away August 22, 2021. A gathering for friends and family to be announced at a later date. (27)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

