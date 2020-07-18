Paid notices
Smith West

DOLS — Jeannette  E., 95, Billings. Graveside service to he held at a later date. (19)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

DUTTON — Luree, 95, Rockvale. Visitation Monday July 20, 4-6 at Smith Laurel Chapel.  Funeral Tuesday July 21, 10:30 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Interment Rockvale Cemetery. (21)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

THIEL — Jean Paul “Mickey”, 68, of Worden. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday Yellowstone National Cemetery with full military honors. (21) 

TURNER – Donna, 93, of Billings. Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Word of Life Fellowship Church, located at 1737 King Ave. West. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (23)

COLE — Judith, 81, of Billings. Funeral services are pending until we can all gather to celebrate Judy’s life. (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JACOBSON — Jeanne, 82. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

AMOS — Bobbie, 70, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Monday July 20 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. (20)

STRICKER — Bob, 86, of Billings. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday July 21 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)

Heights Family Funeral Home

GOLDEN — Zac, 37, of Joliet. Memorial Service, 9 a.m., Friday, July 24, Joliet H.S. Football Field. Obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (19) 

Bullis-Mortuary

STOPS, Sr. — Wesley,  Graveside service Monday July 20 at 11 AM at the Wyola Cemetery. (21)

