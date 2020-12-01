Smith West

LANTZ — Patricia Kay (Dighans), 64, died Nov. 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (1)

Smith Downtown

HJELVIK — Iver, 86, died Nov. 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (1)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

RACE — Gary L. 82 of Absarokee. Memorial service with military honors to take place in the Spring. Condolences can be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (2)

EVANS Jr. — Lewy 96 of Red Lodge. No service. Private family scattering at a later date. (1)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned