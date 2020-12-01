Smith West
LANTZ — Patricia Kay (Dighans), 64, died Nov. 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (1)
Smith Downtown
HJELVIK — Iver, 86, died Nov. 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (1)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
RACE — Gary L. 82 of Absarokee. Memorial service with military honors to take place in the Spring. Condolences can be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (2)
EVANS Jr. — Lewy 96 of Red Lodge. No service. Private family scattering at a later date. (1)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
HERAUF — Alvina,70, of Billings. Private Mass Dec. 4, St. Pius X Church, Interment in Calvary Cemetery. (4)
BENNETT — Sylvia, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service pending at later date. (1)
No services planned
No services planned
HALVORSON — Duane, ‘Hal’ 91, of Billings. Cremation. Private family burial later. In lieu of flowers, consider donation to Riverstone Health Hospice. (2)
MARTIN — Richard, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 3, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Livestream information at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (3)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.