Smith West

LANTZ — Patricia Kay (Dighans), 64, died Nov. 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (1)

Smith Downtown

HJELVIK — Iver, 86, died Nov. 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (1)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

RACE — Gary L. 82 of Absarokee. Memorial service with military honors to take place in the Spring. Condolences can be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (2)

EVANS Jr. — Lewy 96 of Red Lodge. No service. Private family scattering at a later date. (1)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

HERAUF — Alvina,70, of Billings. Private Mass Dec. 4, St. Pius X Church, Interment in Calvary Cemetery. (4)

BENNETT — Sylvia, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service pending at later date.  (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

HALVORSON — Duane, ‘Hal’ 91, of Billings. Cremation. Private family burial later.  In lieu of flowers, consider donation to Riverstone Health Hospice. (2)

MARTIN — Richard, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 3, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Livestream information at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (3) 

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

