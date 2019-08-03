{{featured_button_text}}
HENRY — Richard, 78, formerly of Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (6)

METZKER — Robert "Bob", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. (5)

No services planned

No services planned

No services planned

RESTAD  Patricia “Pat”, 68, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sunday 1-4 p.m. American Legion. (4)

HETTINGER  Joy A., 80, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (4)

MARTIN  Thomas “Tom”, 76, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, 3035 Arvin Rd. (3)

CERMAK — Samantha, 42, of Billings. Memorial service Saturday, 11 am, Mary Queen of Peace, formerly Little Flower. (3)

THOMAS — Barbara, 72, of Billings. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, American Lutheran. (3)

YOUNG — Kyle M., 38, of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (3)

OBERG — Carla, 60, of Billings. Memorial Service, Faith Evangelical Church, Friday, August 9,  11 a.m. (9)

EASTMAN — Patricia. 78. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat., August 3 at First Church of Christ Scientist, 7 Burlington Ave. Additional parking at American Lutheran Church. Celebration Picnic to follow at Pioneer Park (lower tennis courts). Lawn chairs encouraged. (3)

GODWIN — Ted P., 93. Funeral, 3 p.m. Sun. August 4, at Michelotti-Sawyers. (4)

JONES — Donald R., 92. “Remembrance” gathering, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Funeral mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Thomas. (6)

GEORGE — Cathy, 76. Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)

FRAZER — Margaret, 93, of Billings. Arrangements pending. (4)

No services planned

 No services planned

DAHLE — June Celebration of Life, Tuesday Aug. 6, 10 a.m.at the Lame Deer Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial Dahle Family Cemetery at the Dahle Ranch. Wake Monday at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 7:30 p.m. (6)

