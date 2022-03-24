Smith West

VANLUVANEE — Susan Renee, 59, Billings. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Fri., Mar. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (25)

FRODSHAM — Jordan D., 31, of Billings, passed March 13, 2022. Memorial Service Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (24)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

LAWSON — Terrie Lee 39 of Joliet. Memorial service at Joliet Community Center on Mar. 28 at 4:00 p.m. (24)

Smith Columbus Chapel

THATCHER — Frank P., 98, of Billings. Cremation is planned along with a private family Graveside Service. (25)

FINN — Lynn, 91, of Lake Havasu, AZ, formerly of Billings. Burial of ashes in Forest Grove at later date. (25)

STANDS — Lawrence, 86 of Crow Agency, Dahl Funeral Chapel will have visitation Wednesday 10-8pm, Thursday 10 – 5pm, Vigil 5-8pm. Funeral service Friday 11 am. Burial will follow in Pryor, MT. (25)

WEGNER — Richard. Memorial Service Friday 3/25 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. (25)

HEIM — Frieda V., Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at St. Johns in the early hours of March 8, 2022, just two days shy of her 94th birthday. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be planned in June 2022. For a full obituary or to leave condolences to the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com (28)

