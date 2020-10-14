Smith West

KELLY — Chyrl, 72, died Oct. 9, Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. (14)

TEMME — Lola, 100, died October 9, Funeral services Friday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings, and Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Emblem, Wyo. Interment Saturday at Emblem Cemetery. (14)

GREEN — Catherine, 84, died October 10, Memorial services Thursday, October 22 at 3 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (15)

Smith Downtown

CRABTREE — Daniel, 83, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (17)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned