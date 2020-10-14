 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

KELLY — Chyrl, 72, died Oct. 9, Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. (14)

TEMME — Lola, 100, died October 9, Funeral services Friday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings, and Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Emblem, Wyo. Interment Saturday at Emblem Cemetery. (14)

GREEN — Catherine, 84, died October 10, Memorial services Thursday, October 22 at 3 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (15)

Smith Downtown

CRABTREE — Daniel, 83, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (17)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

ROBY — Judy, 85, of Billings. Private family services at later date.  (15)

VANICA — Bruce, 93, of Billings. Services pending.   (15)

KOSCHEL — Robert “Bob” L., 59, of Billings. Services at later date.  (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WILLIAMS — Darrell D. “Pete,” 80. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Eaglerock Golf Course. (17)

SANDERS — Linda G., 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

WEINBERG — Lillian I., graveside service Fri. 11 a.m. Fairview Cemetery. (15)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News