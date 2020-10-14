Smith West
KELLY — Chyrl, 72, died Oct. 9, Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. (14)
TEMME — Lola, 100, died October 9, Funeral services Friday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings, and Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Emblem, Wyo. Interment Saturday at Emblem Cemetery. (14)
GREEN — Catherine, 84, died October 10, Memorial services Thursday, October 22 at 3 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (15)
Smith Downtown
CRABTREE — Daniel, 83, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (17)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
ROBY — Judy, 85, of Billings. Private family services at later date. (15)
VANICA — Bruce, 93, of Billings. Services pending. (15)
KOSCHEL — Robert “Bob” L., 59, of Billings. Services at later date. (15)
WILLIAMS — Darrell D. “Pete,” 80. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Eaglerock Golf Course. (17)
SANDERS — Linda G., 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. (15)
No services planned
No services planned
WEINBERG — Lillian I., graveside service Fri. 11 a.m. Fairview Cemetery. (15)
