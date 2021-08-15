 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

KRANTZ Jr. — Arthur C. 72, of Billings passed August 12, 2021. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 10AM at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (16)

Smith Downtown

PEARL — Adelia A. 78, of Billings, passed February 14, 2020. Memorial Service Saturday, August 21, 2021 2PM at Worden VFW Post #7407, 2445 Main Street. (15)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

RICKARD — James, 64 of Laurel, services pending (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

RAINS — James, 84, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Aug. 21, 1 pm, Heights Family Funeral Home. To view the obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (20)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News