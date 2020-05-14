Paid notices
Smith West

MITZNER — Shirley Jean, 90, of Billings. Graveside services at a later date. (14)

Smith Downtown

DARNIELLE — David, 59, of Billings.  Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. May 16th at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (16)

KEEPERS — Josephine “Jo”, 81, of Billings  Private burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens.  (14)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

KOKKELER — Celestine (Sallie)  Ann, 88 of Belfry.  Memorial service to be held at a later date (14)

Smith Columbus Chapel

SHEVELA — David F., 61 of Columbus, passed away May 11, 2020.  A public viewing will be held Friday, May 15, from 1-6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Columbus. (14)

Dahl Funeral

JOHNSON — William “Will”, 83, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. Memorials to the charity of choice. (16)

Michelotti-Sawyers

CLOUGH — Larry Neal, 72. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (14)

BARTELS — Josephine, 95. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri. at First Presbyterian Church. (15)

SALAVA — Andrew “Andy,” O., 44. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Livestream will be available at www.facebook.com/michelottisawyers, click on event “Celebrating the Life of Andy Salava.” (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SWALLOW — Kurt, 76, of Billings. Graveside Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Lennep Cemetery. Visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary (14)

JOHNSON — Patricia, 64, of Laurel. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date (15)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned.

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

