Smith West

MITZNER — Shirley Jean, 90, of Billings. Graveside services at a later date. (14)

Smith Downtown

DARNIELLE — David, 59, of Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. May 16th at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (16)

KEEPERS — Josephine “Jo”, 81, of Billings Private burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (14)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

KOKKELER — Celestine (Sallie) Ann, 88 of Belfry. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (14)

Smith Columbus Chapel

SHEVELA — David F., 61 of Columbus, passed away May 11, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 15, from 1-6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Columbus. (14)