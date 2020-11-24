Smith West

SULLIVAN — Sharon Marie, 79, Billings. Service at a later date. (26)

LANTZ — Patricia Kay (Dighans), 64, died Nov. 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (26)

WEIGUM — Donald, 86, died Nov. 21, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, Nov 30, 5-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. Funeral service Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (26)

Smith Downtown

HJELVIK — Iver, 86, died Nov. 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (26)

Smith Laurel

HUTCHENS — Riley James, 25, died Nov. 20. Visitation will be held Nov. 24, 1-7 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A full obituary may be seen at smithfuneralchapels.com. (24)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned