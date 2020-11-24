 Skip to main content
Smith West

SULLIVAN — Sharon Marie, 79, Billings. Service at a later date. (26)

LANTZ — Patricia Kay (Dighans), 64, died Nov. 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (26)

WEIGUM — Donald, 86, died Nov. 21, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, Nov 30, 5-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. Funeral service Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (26)

Smith Downtown

HJELVIK —  Iver, 86, died Nov. 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (26)

Smith Laurel

HUTCHENS — Riley James, 25, died Nov. 20. Visitation will be held Nov. 24, 1-7 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A full obituary may be seen at smithfuneralchapels.com. (24)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

DUST — James, age 53, of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (25)

STEWART — Mark, 66, of Billings. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Wednesday at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

DELGER — Marsha, 56 of Billings. Cremation. Family services to be held. (24)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

