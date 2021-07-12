 Skip to main content
Smith West

DEGRAFTENREID — Don Roy, 88, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Al Bedoo Shrine Lodge Room, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (14)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

WEBBER — Lloyd. Funeral Service Thurs. 1 p.m. Joliet Gym (15)

HIGGINBOTHAM — Beverly, 77, of Billings. To view obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (12)

HARRIS — Richard. Memorial Service Tues. 10 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel (13)

Michelotti-Sawyers

McKINNEY — Mary, 83. Service arrangements pending. (12)

ROBERTS — Bob, 78. Service arrangements pending. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

THORSON— Julie, 74, Huntley. Memorial Service Mon., July 12, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (12)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

