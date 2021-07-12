Smith West
DEGRAFTENREID — Don Roy, 88, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Al Bedoo Shrine Lodge Room, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (14)
WEBBER — Lloyd. Funeral Service Thurs. 1 p.m. Joliet Gym (15)
HIGGINBOTHAM — Beverly, 77, of Billings. To view obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (12)
HARRIS — Richard. Memorial Service Tues. 10 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel (13)
McKINNEY — Mary, 83. Service arrangements pending. (12)
ROBERTS — Bob, 78. Service arrangements pending. (12)
THORSON— Julie, 74, Huntley. Memorial Service Mon., July 12, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (12)
