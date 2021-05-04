 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

SHEPARD — Lorraine Skalsky, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Friday. (8)

Smith Downtown

REPAC — Pete, 80, Billings.  Graveside Service, 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6 at Red Lodge Cemetery. (6)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

FERGUSON — Roger, 85, of Red Lodge. Memorial service at a later date. (5)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned 

Dahl Funeral

SCHUMACHER — John, 89, of Billings. Gathering 7 p.m. Tues. May 4 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service with Military Honors Wed., May 5 at 10 a.m. Holy Cross Cemetery. (5)

VOGELE — Lester, 82, and Agnes, 93, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of Committal held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Holy Cross Cemetery. (7)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MICHEL — Donna B., 95. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (5)

MAGEE — Timothy, 61. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Peace Lutheran Church. (5)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

STOREY — Kai, 17, of Shepherd. Memorial Service Sat., May 8, 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. (7)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News