Smith West

SHEPARD — Lorraine Skalsky, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Friday. (8)

Smith Downtown

REPAC — Pete, 80, Billings. Graveside Service, 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6 at Red Lodge Cemetery. (6)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

FERGUSON — Roger, 85, of Red Lodge. Memorial service at a later date. (5)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

SCHUMACHER — John, 89, of Billings. Gathering 7 p.m. Tues. May 4 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service with Military Honors Wed., May 5 at 10 a.m. Holy Cross Cemetery. (5)