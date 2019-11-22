{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

No services planned

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

IRISH — Nathaneil, 23, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 p.m. Friday. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (23)

DRINKWALTER — Willard R., 91, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)

WEBINGER — Jason, 53, of Billings. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at The Pub Station. (24)

SNYDER — Betty Mae, 85, of Billings. Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

EASTWOOD — Eastwood, Michael, 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Nov 23, at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (23)

LACROIX — Ann, 84. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (22)

MICHELOTTI — John J. 64 of Billings. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (26)

THOMAS — Frank Edward, 81. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (22)

HARRIS — Jean, 90. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

RAYMONDO — Kyson, infant son of Kyle Raymondo and Molly Fogle.  Memorial service Friday Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. To view an obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)

HILL – Adam, 94, of Billings. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Friday at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine (22)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

