Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

YANC — Walter J., 95, died Dec. 27, 2020 in Billings. No services are planned at this time. (31)

KIMBROUGH — Jacqueline “Jackie” Sue Henry, 65, Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (31)

SKINNER — Gary J., 76, died Dec. 29. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 3, 12-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Burial will be in Bridger Cemetery. (01)

BUCHHOLZ — Marcella K., 74, of Three Forks, passed December 24, 2020. Funeral Service Mon. January 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown. Visitation one hour prior. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (31)

Smith Laurel

No services planned.

Smith-Olcott Chapel