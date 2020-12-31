 Skip to main content
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

YANC — Walter J., 95, died Dec. 27, 2020 in Billings. No services are planned at this time. (31)

KIMBROUGH — Jacqueline “Jackie” Sue Henry, 65, Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (31)

SKINNER — Gary J., 76, died Dec. 29. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 3, 12-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Burial will be in Bridger Cemetery. (01)

BUCHHOLZ — Marcella K., 74, of Three Forks, passed December 24, 2020. Funeral Service Mon. January 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown. Visitation one hour prior. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (31) 

Smith Laurel

No services planned. 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

UNGER — Julie, 55 of Boyd. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com (01)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

TIPTON — Edgar L., 87, of Billings and formerly of Glasgow, MT. Cremation. Services are planned for a later time. (31)

BIGGS — Penny, 66, of Billings. Family service at a later date. (01)

RUSSELL — Cameron. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thurs. Crow Revival Center Crow Agency. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (31)

BULLINSIGHT — Carol. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Thurs. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (31)

WILSON — Fred, age 82, of Billings. Services at a later date. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (01)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JAHR — Carl, 85. Open house at Yellowstone Country Club 2-5 p.m. Sat. January 2. (02)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned. 

Heights Family Funeral Home

SHANDY — Robert ‘Bob’, 81, of Billings. Viewing, 5-7 p.m. Sun., Jan. 3, 2021; Memorial Service 10 a.m., Mon., Jan. 4, both at Heights Family Funeral Home. Interment follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (4)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

