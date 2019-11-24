{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

CUNNINGHAM — Clarence Earl, 79, Billings.  Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Sat., Nov. 30, at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St. West. Open house form 12- 3 p.m. at the chapel. (30)

Smith Downtown 

BROWNING — Joseph “Joe” B., 73, of Billings, died unexpectedly Thurs., Nov. 21, 2019. Cremation has taken place, no services. (24)

Smith Laurel 

STEVENSON — Debra A., “Debbie”, 64, of Laurel.  Funeral service 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Smith Laurel Chapel.  Graveside follows at Rockvale Cemetery.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com (27)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

DRINKWALTER — Willard R., 91, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)

WEBINGER — Jason, 53, of Billings. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at The Pub Station. (24)

SNYDER — Betty Mae, 85, of Billings. Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (25)

AMES — Richard, 90, of Billings. Visitation 10 am and funeral service 11 a.m. Monday LDS Pioneer Park Ward. Interment 11 a.m. Tuesday Daniels County Cemetery, Scobey. (26) 

DRINKWALTER — Neil, 68, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel.  (27)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MICHELOTTI — John J. 64 of Billings. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (26)

HARRIS — Jean, 90. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

CHANDLER — Terry L., 69 of Billings, Viewing time pending.  (25)

Bullis-Mortuary

BULLIS — Everett J. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (25)

