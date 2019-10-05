Smith West
LICH — Derek W., 58, Billings. Celebration of Life Open House 1-3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (6)
BARTH — Kathryn Clara, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Oct. 5, at Smith West Chapel , 304 34th St. West. Reception to follow (5)
CRAIGHILL — Thomas Lee, 72, Billings. Visitation to start 2 p.m. Wed., Oct.9, followed by a vigil service at 6 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs. at St Pius X Catholic Church, 18th St West Broadwater. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (10)
FEDERICO — Nancy Nadine, 68, Billings. Private service is planned. (9)
Smith Downtown
SMITH — Myrna, 96, of Billings. Visitations 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Celebration of Life/Open House from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Wicks Lane LDS Chapel, 1000 E. Wicks Ln. and family burial 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)
KEARNES, Jr. — George Jacob, 83, Fromberg. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Frombert United Methodist Ch. Interment with military honors Rockvale Cemetery. (11)
CONOVER — Margaret Ann, 97, Broadview. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun., Nov. 3, at Broadview High School Gym. (7)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
CARLSON — John, 52, Fromberg. Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street Billings. http://www.smithfuneralchapels.com (5)
Smith Columbus
No services planned
You have free articles remaining.
HENTZ — Veda, 88, of Billings. Celebration of Life Saturday Oct. 5, 1:30 p.m. at Community of Christ Church, 332 Griffing Drive, Billings. (5)
STEVENS — Julia, 55, of Little Rock, Arkansas, formerly of Billings. Memorial services pending at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (7)
COCHRAN — Evelyn, 77, of Billings. Visitation 9-5 Monday, Prayer Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (8)
HARPOLE — Jon I., 44. Memorial service 5 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)
TATARKA — Marjorie, 88. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (8)
HOFFERBER — Ann, 92. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)
GANNETT — Damon L., 72, of Billings. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Mon., Oct. 7, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Reception to follow. (7)
MUELLER — Daniel J., 77. Services 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, St. Thomas the Apostle. (6)
No services planned
GLASGOW — Gary, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, 2019, Heights Family Funeral Home. Full obit on www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (7)
OPHEIM — Heather D., 40, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (5)
NOT AFRAID — Alvinlee. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Monday Crow Agency Catholic Church Interment with military honors Garryowen Cemetery. Rosary 3 p.m. Sunday, Bullis Funeral Chapel. (7)
To plant a tree in memory of Paid notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.