Smith West

LICH — Derek W., 58, Billings. Celebration of Life Open House 1-3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (6)

BARTH — Kathryn Clara, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Oct. 5, at Smith West Chapel , 304 34th St. West. Reception to follow  (5)

CRAIGHILL — Thomas Lee, 72, Billings. Visitation to start 2 p.m. Wed., Oct.9, followed by a vigil service at 6 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs. at St Pius X Catholic Church, 18th St West Broadwater. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (10)

FEDERICO — Nancy Nadine, 68, Billings. Private service is planned. (9)

Smith Downtown 

SMITH — Myrna, 96, of Billings. Visitations 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Celebration of Life/Open House from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Wicks Lane LDS Chapel, 1000 E. Wicks Ln. and family burial 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)

KEARNES, Jr. — George Jacob, 83, Fromberg. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Frombert United Methodist Ch. Interment with military honors Rockvale Cemetery. (11)

CONOVER — Margaret Ann, 97, Broadview. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun., Nov. 3, at Broadview High School Gym. (7)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

CARLSON — John, 52, Fromberg. Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street Billings.  http://www.smithfuneralchapels.com (5)

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

HENTZ — Veda, 88, of Billings. Celebration of Life Saturday Oct. 5, 1:30 p.m. at Community of Christ Church, 332 Griffing Drive, Billings. (5)

STEVENS —  Julia, 55, of Little Rock, Arkansas, formerly of Billings. Memorial services pending at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (7)

COCHRAN  — Evelyn, 77, of Billings. Visitation 9-5 Monday, Prayer Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (8)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HARPOLE — Jon I., 44. Memorial service 5 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)

TATARKA — Marjorie, 88. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (8)

HOFFERBER —  Ann, 92. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)

GANNETT — Damon L., 72, of Billings. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Mon., Oct. 7, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Reception to follow. (7)

MUELLER — Daniel J., 77. Services 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, St. Thomas the Apostle. (6)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

GLASGOW — Gary, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, 2019, Heights Family Funeral Home. Full obit on www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (7)

OPHEIM — Heather D., 40, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (5)

Bullis-Mortuary

NOT AFRAID — Alvinlee. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Monday Crow Agency Catholic Church Interment with military honors Garryowen Cemetery. Rosary 3 p.m. Sunday, Bullis Funeral Chapel. (7)

