 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

KRON — Marvin, 73, died Jan. 22, Memorial service Friday, June 25 at 11 AM at Faith Chapel. Interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (17)

KISER — Ellis Eugene, 84, Billings. Memorial service 11 am, Saturday, June 19th, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division Street. (19)

STOLTZ — Frieda, 102, died Feb. 1, Memorial service Saturday, June 19 at 1 PM at Smith West Chapel. In lieu of flowers please donate to a children’s charity. (18)

Smith Downtown

HILL — Benjamin J. “Tex”, 68, Billings.  Visitation 12-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown.  Interment follows in Custer, MT.  Celebration follows at F.O.E. in Billings Heights at 3 p.m. (18)

NAGEL — Amanda, 38, died June 9, Visitation Thursday, June 17, 4-7 PM at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Friday, June 18 at 4 PM at Smith Downtown Chapel. (17)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

KETOLA — Dale G., 65, Columbus. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Jun 19 from 12-3 p.m. at the Anipro Event Center in Absarokee. For full obituary, visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (18)

Dahl Funeral

VAN KRIEKEN — Pietertje “Miep.” Memorial Service 10 a.m. Wed. Grace United Methodist Church. (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ANDERSON — Eugene T., 88. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

PETERSON — Charles D., 93. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Peace Lutheran Church. (19)

LEGARE — Marjory F., 90. Funeral Mass at St. Thomas Catholic Church is pending. (17)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

STENE — Lillian H., passed away January 02, 2021. A memorial reception will be held June 19, 2021 at Joliet Community Center from 2-4 p.m. (18)

FRENCH — Patricia, 78, of Billings. Passed away January 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. June 19, 2021 at Absarokee Congregational Church. Graveside service at Rosebud Cemetery to follow. (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News