Smith West

BAESKENS — Tysen D., 17, of Laurel, died May 22, 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Billings, MT. (19)

GRAYSON — Reid, 95, died May 17. Memorial service Friday, May 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W Billings. (19)

Smith Downtown

WATTS — Daniel, 77, of Billings, passed may 5, 2021. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel , 925 S 27th St. (21)

SARSTEN — George, 84, Billings. Memorial Service, Saturday, May 22nd at 2:00 p.m. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd 1108 24th St. West. Reception to follow. (22)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel