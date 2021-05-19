 Skip to main content
Smith West

BAESKENS — Tysen D., 17, of Laurel, died May 22, 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Billings, MT. (19)

GRAYSON — Reid, 95, died May 17. Memorial service Friday, May 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W Billings. (19)

Smith Downtown

WATTS — Daniel, 77, of Billings, passed may 5, 2021. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel , 925 S 27th St. (21)

SARSTEN — George, 84, Billings. Memorial Service, Saturday, May 22nd at 2:00 p.m. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd 1108 24th St. West. Reception to follow. (22)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

DEGENHART — Kathleen L., 70, Absarokee.  Kathleen passed away May 7, 2021 in Absarokee.  No services planned at this time.  Cremation. (19)

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

FORTNEY — Elton, 65. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thurs and 8-10 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)

REILLY — Jacqueline J. “Jacque,” 83. Visitation 12 noon Friday, followed by 1 p.m. service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3601 36th St. West. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

McNEES  — Margaret “Maggie”, 77, of Billings. Passed away May 13, services will be held at Cremation and Funeral Galley Saturday May 22 at 11 a.m. To view a full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (19) 

LAWRENCE — Joseph “Tom”, 78, of Billings. A memorial service will be held 10am Saturday May 22 at The LDS Hawthorne Ward, 912 E Wicks Lane. (19)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

